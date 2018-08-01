Adults achieve goal of mortifying teen when Padres’ video board shows them dancing

There is little doubt that whenever this kid hears Flo Rida’s “Low” anytime in the future, it’s gonna bring him back to Monday night’s Padres game.
During a break in action, that song played at Petco Park and that’s when a woman next to him (maybe mom?) got up and started to dance. And then the man on the other side (maybe dad?) began to, uh, feel the music.
He pointed at the kid and both of their faces turned red as you can see in the video above.
It was a funny, funny moment.
After that, the kid finally put his hands over his eyes. He’d seen enough:
