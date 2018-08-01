Former Mizzou basketball player Michael Porter Jr. surprises his mom with a new car

By they time they’re adults, most children would love to be able to give something back to their parents. That’s why you see so many professional athletes surprising mom and/or dad with a big gift.
Former Missouri basketball player Michael Porter Jr. did just that as he gave his mom a sweet new car.
Porter, who was taken with the 14th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Draft, shared the moment on Instagram.
Here is what he wrote to his mother, Lisa Porter:
“Mom...I love you so much! It’s such a blessing for me to be able to bless you like this, it’s been a dream of mine! You are an angel to me and the most incredible mom in the world. There is so many things you’ve done for us kids that are so selfless of you I can’t comprehend it. I wanna say thank you for stopping your career of being a professional basketball player to raise 8 kids. Thank you for being a stay at home mom and homeschooling all of us. Thank you for being the last one to go to sleep and the first one awake. Thank you for the endless amount of clothes and dishes you’ve washed for us growing up. Thank you for all the food you’ve cooked for us. Thank you for making sure we all made it to our AAU tournaments and summer camps even when the money wasn’t always there. But most of all thank you and Dad for raising us to trust God’s word and lean on Him! I know I’m a knucklehead sometimes but I just wanna make you proud.”
Mother and son shared a hug as you can see in the video:
Comments