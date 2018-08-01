Family of Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn had a sweet reaction after his home run

Ryan O’Hearn made an instant impact.
Hours after being called up by the Royals, O’Hearn started as the designated hitter in Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
In his second big-league plate appearance, O’Hearn hit a two-run home run off former Royals pitcher James Shields and gave Kansas City a 2-0 lead.
Among those in the crowd were O’Hearn’s parents, sister and older brother, according to Rustin Dodd of the Athletic.
Seeing Ryan O’Hearn make his big-league debut would have been special enough, but then he hit the home run and his family was so very happy.
You can see them twice in this video of the home run:
The Royals shared this GIF of just his family:
Comments