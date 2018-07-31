LeBron James’ new elementary school will help parents as well as the students

For some kids in Akron, Ohio, school started Monday, and it’s likely that no one was complaining about the early end to summer vacation.
It was the opening of a public elementary school that is a partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools, according to USA Today. It will serve at-risk and low-income children in his hometown of Arkon.
“Looking at reading data, we identified students who were a year, two years behind in reading,” Keith Liechty of the Akron Public Schools told USA Today. “From that, we had more than 120 kids. We had to put a cap on it so we could fit under one roof. We did a random selection of all students who met that criteria and got to make these awesome phone calls to parents and say, ‘How would you like to be part of something different, the I Promise School.’”
Next year, the I Promise School will add second and fifth grades and expand until it is grades 1-8 by 2022, the USA Today story notes.
In an effort to reduce the stress kids might feel if their parents have financial troubles, students will get a bicycle and a Chromebook computer, the Los Angeles Times reported. That story noted there is help for the parents, too: job and family services, a food pantry so they can shop and choose their meals, help with housing and a GED program.
ESPN said the tuition is free as are uniforms, and every student who graduates gets a scholarship to the University of Akron.
At Monday’s ceremony to mark the opening of the school, someone yelled, “We love you!” while James addressed the crowd.
“I love you too, man,” James said. “I really do. Know no matter if I’m playing in Los Angeles or not, Akron, Ohio, is always home for me. Always.”
You can get a glimpse inside the school in the video above.
