New Royal Ryan O’Hearn showed his raw power with these 3 homers at spring training

First baseman Ryan O’Hearn is five home runs shy of 100 for his minor-league career, but he’d be thrilled to never reach the century mark.
O’Hearn, who was brought up by the Royals on Tuesday when outfielder Brian Goodwin was placed on the disabled list*, has shown off his power stroke ever since he was drafted by Kansas City in the eighth round in 2014.
*Cheslor Cuthbert was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster
At Royals spring training this year, O’Hearn hit .400 with four doubles and five homers. Of players who had more than two plate appearances in Surprise, Ariz., O’Hearn led the Royals in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.447).
So, yeah, O’Hearn displayed his raw power and showed his opposite-field power.
Check out these three blasts:
Here is a two-for-one video. O’Hearn hit two homers against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. One was an opposite-field shot and the other to right field:
Here is a bonus homer from 2016 when O’Hearn was at Class AA Northwest Arkansas:
