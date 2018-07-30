Running back who had Chiefs workout in critical condition after shooting in Indiana

Last month, Grand Valley State running back Martayveus “Marty” Carter announced he was entering the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft.
Carter, who rushed for 3,728 yards and 36 touchdowns in 36 games for the Division II school in Michigan, was not picked in the draft earlier this month and became a free agent. Yahoo Sports’ Terez A. Paylor reported that Carter had a workout with the Chiefs on July 19, but he didn’t sign with the team.
Over the weekend, Carter was back home in East Chicago, Ill., and he was one of two people shot at a gas station late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. The other victim died, while Carter was in critical condition at an Oak Lawn, Ill., hospital, the newspaper reported.
The Detroit News reported that Carter, who has two children, had been a Division II All-American, finished fifth in the Harlon Hill Award voting for Division II player of the year, and was named the D2Football.com national offensive player of the year in 2016.
Grand Valley State coach Matt Mitchell told the Times: “It’s devastating. He was a good person at heart. He had some highs and lows. My heart goes out to his family and what they’re going through right now.”
Thirty-year-old Brian Thomas, of Hammond, Ind., was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, the Times reported, and the manner of death is being ruled as a homicide.
Comments