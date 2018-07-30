Nebraska coach Scott Frost’s home robbed of memorabilia worth $165,000

Nebraska fans were really, really excited when Scott Frost jumped from Central Florida to coach the Cornhuskers.
The Nebraska faithful are hopeful that Frost, the former Cornhuskers quarterback who helped win a national championship, can restore Big Red to a national power.
But not everyone in Nebraska has given Frost a warm welcome.
Riley Johnson, a reporter for the Lincoln Journal Star, tweeted that police in Lincoln, Neb., said burglars entered Frost’s home over the weekend and took two Nebraska championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordans and a game console.
The estimated value of the items: $165,000.
Johnson’s tweet noted that the house is being renovated and the thieves entered through an unlocked garage.
Frost was an assistant coach at Oregon before taking the head coaching job at Central Florida.
