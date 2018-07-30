Yankees ballboy pulls prank on Royals after Rosell Herrera’s first career homer

It took just 3.6 seconds for Rosell Herrera’s first career home run to leave his bat and reach the seats at Yankee Stadium during Sunday’s game.
That’s according to Home Run Tracker, which noted the ball had an exit velocity of 103 mph and traveled 342 feet. A Yankees fan threw the ball back on the field, and that’s when a ballboy apparently decided to have some fun.
Giancarlo Stanton recovered the ball and threw it to the ballboy, who glanced at the Royals dugout. The Royals were trying to signal that they wanted the ball, but the ballboy pretended to drop it into a bucket of balls.
It was all a ruse.
Royals first base coach Mitch Maier eventually got the ball and tucked it into his back pocket for safe keeping.
Here is the moment:
