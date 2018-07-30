Minor-league manager pulls pitcher to tell him he’s going to the majors

During his start last week for Class AAA Memphis, Dakota Hudson had allowed a single and a walk to open the second inning.
No need for panic since it was a scoreless game in Salt Lake City. However, Memphis manager Stubby Clapp emerged from the dugout and told Hudson his night was over.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Hudson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Hudson quickly realized that his dream was coming true. In a rare move, Clapp and Hudson exchanged baseballs. Hudson gave the game ball to Clapp, who had a baseball that is sure to be a treasured keepsake with this message: “This is your call,” the Post-Dispatch reported.
Yep, the Cardinals had recalled Hudson, so he didn’t need to finish the game.
Here is the moment Hudson learned he was going to the majors:
Hudson made his big-league debut on Saturday and pitched a scoreless inning in St. Louis’ 6-2 win over the Cubs.
