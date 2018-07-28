Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain shared a laugh on first day as Brewers teammates

On Friday night, Mike Moustakas was having dinner in New York with his wife and best friend. Less than 24 hours later, he was taking batting practice with the Brewers on the other side of the country.
Such is the life of a Major League Baseball player.
Moustakas was traded late Friday night from the Royals to the Brewers and he made it to San Francisco in time for Saturday’s game. Moustakas was in the lineup and took time to greet old friend Lorenzo Cain, who signed with Milwaukee as a free agent last winter.
But going back to Friday, dinner was interrupted by Royals general manager Dayton Moore.
“I got a call from Dayton who told me I was traded over here and after that everything happened pretty fast,” Moustakas told reporters, per MLB.com. “I got a lot of phone calls, a lot of texts and it’s pretty hectic how it all went down.”
Before Saturday night’s Brewers-Giants game, Moustakas seemed right at home in a Brewers uniform. He shared a laugh with Cain, his former teammate when the Royals won the 2015 World Series.
Here is video from ESPN’s Marly Rivera:
Moustakas told reporters in San Francisco he wished that the Royals were not struggling, but he is confident that better days are ahead.
“Dayton’s going to do great things with that organization,” Moustakas told reporters, per Fox Sports Wisconsin. “He’s gonna make sure that organization is a winner again.
“But I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be a Brewer. Really happy that I got to come here and be with some of my old friends that I played with and look forward to making this (playoff push).”
Moustakas noted that he played with Cain, pitcher Jeremy Jeffress, catcher Erik Kratz and was in the minors with catcher Manny Pina.
He posed for a photo with Cain:
Comments