Anyone who bet on Royals to beat Yankees on Saturday won big money in Vegas

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher summed up baseball best with one word: Youneverknow.
It doesn’t take wordologist* to know that is not actually one word, but the point remains the same: baseball is unpredictable.
*As we learned during Saturday’s Royals broadcast, that’s not actually word either
The Royals proved that anything can happen in baseball with a 10-5 win over the Yankees in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader in the Bronx. New York starter Luis Severino allowed six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.
For anyone who bet on the Royals using Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, that meant big money.
ESPN Stats and Info tweeted this ahead of Saturday’s game: “This game closed at Yankees -420, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. That makes the Yankees the largest favorite in any MLB game this season to this point.”
I have no insight into the decision making on this but here’s a guess: the Yankees best starter was going in the opener, the Royals had a rookie starting and they had just traded Mike Moustakas, one of their best hitters.
Comments