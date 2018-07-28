Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, left, center fielder Brian Goodwin, center, and right fielder Jorge Bonifacio celebrate after the Royals defeat the New York Yankees 10-5 in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in New York.
For Pete's Sake

Anyone who bet on Royals to beat Yankees on Saturday won big money in Vegas

By Pete Grathoff

July 28, 2018 03:53 PM

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher summed up baseball best with one word: Youneverknow.

It doesn’t take wordologist* to know that is not actually one word, but the point remains the same: baseball is unpredictable.

*As we learned during Saturday’s Royals broadcast, that’s not actually word either

The Royals proved that anything can happen in baseball with a 10-5 win over the Yankees in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader in the Bronx. New York starter Luis Severino allowed six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

For anyone who bet on the Royals using Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, that meant big money.

ESPN Stats and Info tweeted this ahead of Saturday’s game: “This game closed at Yankees -420, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. That makes the Yankees the largest favorite in any MLB game this season to this point.”

I have no insight into the decision making on this but here’s a guess: the Yankees best starter was going in the opener, the Royals had a rookie starting and they had just traded Mike Moustakas, one of their best hitters.

