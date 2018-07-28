With Mike Moustakas trade, many Royals fans are now rooting for the Brewers

Midseason trades have to be strange for the players.
After spending months with a core group of teammates, a player is uprooted and enters a new clubhouse. For former Royal* Mike Moustakas, there is a bit of good news. He’ll be greeted by some familiar faces.
*Can’t believe I typed that
Moustakas was traded to the Brewers, who signed outfielder Lorenzo Cain as a free agent this past winter, and earlier this week traded for relief pitcher Joakim Soria. Both are former Royals teammates.
Other former Royals who are with the Brewers include Erik Kratz, Manny Pina and Jeremy Jeffress.
And with the Brewers playing in the National League, many Royals fans said they’ll be rooting for Milwaukee, which has the top wild-card spot and is battling the Cubs for the Central lead.
Here is what Royals fans were saying:
