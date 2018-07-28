Screenshot of Brewers YouTube video
Screenshot of Brewers YouTube video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

New Royals outfielder Brett Phillips has one of the greatest laughs you’ll hear

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 28, 2018 08:47 AM

If Brett Phillips can hit as well as he laughs, he’ll be a star.

Phillips was acquired by the Royals, along with pitcher Jorge Lopez, late Friday night in a trade with the Brewers for third baseman Mike Moustakas.

Fox Sports Kansas City would be wise to get Phillips on camera and tell him jokes.

That’s what the Brewers did a couple of years ago when he was told jokes by Will Smith, a former Royals relief pitcher. Smith told mom jokes to Phillips. Smith cracked up as he heard Phillips’ laugh.

This is really funny:

  Comments  