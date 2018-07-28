New Royals outfielder Brett Phillips has one of the greatest laughs you’ll hear

If Brett Phillips can hit as well as he laughs, he’ll be a star.
Phillips was acquired by the Royals, along with pitcher Jorge Lopez, late Friday night in a trade with the Brewers for third baseman Mike Moustakas.
Fox Sports Kansas City would be wise to get Phillips on camera and tell him jokes.
That’s what the Brewers did a couple of years ago when he was told jokes by Will Smith, a former Royals relief pitcher. Smith told mom jokes to Phillips. Smith cracked up as he heard Phillips’ laugh.
This is really funny:
