Fans cheered during the game between Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots on Sept. 29, 2014, at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans set the record for the loudest stadium that night.
Seahawks again say their fans are the loudest. Chiefs fans again smack down that claim

By Pete Grathoff

July 27, 2018 08:52 AM

This is a record that many Chiefs fans cherish.

In 2014, Chiefs fans set the Guinness record when the noise at Arrowhead Stadium hit 142.2 decibels, breaking the previous mark of 137.6 decibels that had been set by Seattle fans at CenturyLink Field.

Since that time, the Seahawks have still asserted that their fans are the loudest.

Last September, scores of Chiefs fans responded to a Seahawks tweet that tried to lay claim to being the loudest place for a football game.

On Thursday, the Seahawks tweeted a video of fans running to training camp with this message: “The loudest fans in football are ready for #SeahawksCamp!”

This again was seen by Chiefs fans who were determined to set the record straight. Here is a sample of the responses from Kansas City:

