Cubs fan wearing plastic bucket spared serious injury when hit by part from scoreboard

FILE - This Oct. 25, 2011, file photo, shows the outfield ivy and iconic manual scoreboard at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Wrigley Field has been the site of so much heartbreak that some fans who spend their whole lives waiting for a winner ask their families, if they can pull it off, to sneak their ashes inside to be scattered in the friendly confines, a final resting place to keep on waiting. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Charles Rex Arbogast AP