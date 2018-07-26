Cubs fan wearing plastic bucket spared serious injury when hit by part from scoreboard

Usually, the idea of wearing a bucket on your head to a baseball game would seem questionable. Particularly in the summer heat.
But for one Cubs fan, it may have helped him avoid serious injury.
The Chicago Tribune, citing a Cubs spokesman, reported that a metal pin that fastens a score tile to the Wrigley Field scoreboard fell and hit a 19-year-old man during Tuesday’s game against Arizona.
The Tribune noted that the man was wearing a plastic bucket over his head that apparently helped shield him. Despite the head gear, the man reportedly still required five staples to close a cut on his head.
Cubs spokesman Julian Green told The Tribune that the pins, which are 6- to 8-inch long, are used to attach the tiles and the team was “investigating whether it was dislodged or a worker dropped it.”
