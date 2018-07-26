FILE - This Oct. 25, 2011, file photo, shows the outfield ivy and iconic manual scoreboard at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Wrigley Field has been the site of so much heartbreak that some fans who spend their whole lives waiting for a winner ask their families, if they can pull it off, to sneak their ashes inside to be scattered in the friendly confines, a final resting place to keep on waiting. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Cubs fan wearing plastic bucket spared serious injury when hit by part from scoreboard

By Pete Grathoff

July 26, 2018 11:51 AM

Usually, the idea of wearing a bucket on your head to a baseball game would seem questionable. Particularly in the summer heat.

But for one Cubs fan, it may have helped him avoid serious injury.

The Chicago Tribune, citing a Cubs spokesman, reported that a metal pin that fastens a score tile to the Wrigley Field scoreboard fell and hit a 19-year-old man during Tuesday’s game against Arizona.

The Tribune noted that the man was wearing a plastic bucket over his head that apparently helped shield him. Despite the head gear, the man reportedly still required five staples to close a cut on his head.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green told The Tribune that the pins, which are 6- to 8-inch long, are used to attach the tiles and the team was “investigating whether it was dislodged or a worker dropped it.”

