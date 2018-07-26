Chiefs coach Andy Reid, left, greets injured safety Eric Berry before Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Berry was on the sidelines for the game, showing up on the telecast with Reid and his assistants as they discussed strategy during the win.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

There are two new Chiefs sideline caps for 2018 and, well, one looks pretty good

By Pete Grathoff

July 26, 2018 10:43 AM

The new NFL sideline caps are here! The new NFL sideline caps are here!

That’s a rather poor homage to Steve Martin’s “The Jerk,” of course. But the NFL’s sideline caps are changing for the 2018 season, each team’s new look was released Thursday by Paul Lukas, who has a great site called Uni-watch.com.

One of the Chiefs’ caps is gray and features a team logo and name over a stripe. In my opinion, it’s not great.

The other is red and has the traditional KC inside an arrowhead. There is also some sort of stripe on the side of the hat. It’s much better.

Take a look:

