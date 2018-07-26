There are two new Chiefs sideline caps for 2018 and, well, one looks pretty good

The new NFL sideline caps are here! The new NFL sideline caps are here!
That’s a rather poor homage to Steve Martin’s “The Jerk,” of course. But the NFL’s sideline caps are changing for the 2018 season, each team’s new look was released Thursday by Paul Lukas, who has a great site called Uni-watch.com.
One of the Chiefs’ caps is gray and features a team logo and name over a stripe. In my opinion, it’s not great.
The other is red and has the traditional KC inside an arrowhead. There is also some sort of stripe on the side of the hat. It’s much better.
Take a look:
