Rockies scored a run after Astros player caught a popup and fell into dugout

All-Star Nolan Arenado delivered again for the Colorado Rockies by hitting a popup near the Astros dugout in Wednesday’s game in Denver.
Well, credit for this run actually should go to the Rockies’ Raimel Tapia, who sped home on what was one of the more unusual plays of the season.
“I have never seen anything like this,” said one Rockies announcer.
Here’s the setup: the Rockies trailed 2-1 but had the bases loaded in the seventh inning. Arenado stepped to the plate against the Astros’ Collin McHugh.
Arenado popped up and Astros third baseman J.D. Davis made a nice catch as he fell into the Houston dugout. That’s when Tapia tagged up and headed home. Davis got help from his teammates so he didn’t fall into the dugout, and he threw wildly to the plate. That allowed Tapia to score the tying run.
Rockies manager Bud Black apparently talked to the umpires about the help Davis got from teammates who kept him from falling into the dugout.
“I saw (Davis) leaning into the dugout,” Tapia told MLB.com. “I said, ‘If the guy is going into the dugout, I’m going to take a chance on going home.’”
It was a wise decision.
The Rockies won 3-2.
