Rays’ closer Sergio Romo played third base and got the save on Wednesday

Rays closer Sergio Romo’s Baseball Reference page just got a little more interesting.
Romo has 12 saves this season, five starts and has logged time at third base. The latter happened Wednesday during the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Yankees.
The Yankees were down by two in the eighth inning but had runners on the corners with one out when Romo was summoned to halt the comeback. Giancarlo Santon hit a sacrifice fly and Glyber Torres struck out.
In the ninth inning, the Rays brought on lefty Jonny Venters to face New York’s Greg Bird, who bats left-handed. After Bird grounded out, Romo returned to the mound and got the save despite allowing two runners (single and an error).
Romo’s turn at third base came with the Rays in a shift:
Because another pitcher entered the game after Romo, it made for an unusual box score:
If you’re wondering if that was a rare event in baseball history, the answer is yes:
