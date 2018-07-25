You can’t help but love Royals television announcer Rex Hudler.
You can't help but love Royals television announcer Rex Hudler.
Fox Sports KC’s Rex Hudler had the most Rex Hudler of tweets after Royals game

July 25, 2018 08:24 AM

Before last Saturday’s Royals game, Rex Hudler sat in the dugout with local scribes, who took note that he was the first member of the Fox Sports Kansas City crew to arrive.

“Maybe it’ll just be you in the booth tonight,” someone said to Hudler.

Hudler shook his head and said that might not be the best idea because he sometimes makes mistakes.

Before long, Ryan Lefebvre, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery arrived in the Royals dugout, so it wouldn’t be just Hudler behind the microphone for the game.

I bring up that story because part of Hudler’s charm is his interesting use of the English language. Turns out that carries over to his Twitter account, too.

After Burch Smith’s solid start Tuesday night in the Royals’ 5-4 win over the Tigers, Hudler took to Twitter to praise the young pitcher.

Hudler wrote: “Congrats to Berch Smith on 1st win since Sept 2013! Berch was on his Perch tonight!”

Yep, Berch. The very first response to that tweet summed it up well: “Lol, Please Rex, Never leave KC”

