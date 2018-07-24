Here is why an NFL analyst says Patrick Mahomes is dark horse for MVP this season

Admittedly, not everyone believes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be an instant success.
But those who are on the Mahomes bandwagon believe he’ll do big things.
Tamba Hali compared Mahomes to NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and one of Favre’s former teammates can see the comparison. An NFL.com analyst gushed about Mahomes first start in Denver. Mahomes’ college coach said he can do “ridiculous things.”
The latest to sing Mahomes’ praises is Adam Schein, who is an NFL analyst for Showtime, does work for CBS Sports and is an NFL.com columnist.
On Monday, Schein was on CBS Sports and said he believes Mahomes will be an instant success. The reason: Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid make a great pair.
“Look,” Schein said, “I actually think that Patrick Mahomes will be more accurate earlier in his career than Favre ever was. ...
“I think Patrick Mahomes is going to be a star. I think he’s going to be special. I think he’s going to be a dark horse for NFL MVP this season and I can’t wait to watch it to all unfold. Andy Reid is an unbelievable teacher. He’s a quarterback guru. And I think this combination in Kansas City, Reid as the head coach and the playcaller, Patty Mahomes as the quarterback , I think it’s going to be special right away.”
Here is the clip:
