Iowa high school softball player's surprise gift touches stadium worker

There is almost no break in the Iowa high school sports calendar. Baseball and softball are year-round sports, and so that’s why the 2017-18 season wrapped up just last week.
The Iowa softball state tournament was held in Fort Dodge, and while Roland-Story fell just short of winning the Class 3A title, one of its players did something memorable.
Emily Berggren left a surprise for one of the workers at the pass gate. Kim Vaughn shared a photo on Facebook of a card that Berggren written.
Berggren wrote: “I just wanted to let you know that all your hard work this week has not gone unnoticed. It is so hot and you have been out here for a week with a smile on your face. Here is $5 so that you can get ice cream or something after today. I will be praying for you today. Thank you for being a blessing this week?”
The photo includes the $5 bill.
Vaughn wrote in her post: “Today working at the Girls State Softball Tournament the most thoughtful and kind things happened in all my years working the pass gate. This is the gate where all the players and coaches enter each day. Today as the Roland Story team passes through I wished them luck and noticed one of the players leave an envelope on my table. You can see the note that Emily Berggren left for me! I feel very blessed that this young girl, who didn’t know me except to pass through my gate, gave me such a heartfelt note and a thoughtful gift. Emily your team may not have won the state title but in my heart you are a champion! Your family, teammates and coaches should be very proud. Thank You and I hope to see you again next year!!”
