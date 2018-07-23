Josh Vernier moves from Royals Insider at KCSP (610 AM) to new midday show

Royals fans who listened 610 AM (KCSP) over the weekend heard a new voice before and after the games.
Jay Binkley took over as Royals Insider for Josh Verner, who is moving to a midday slot with Ron Hughley. “Show and Vern” debuts at 10 a.m. Monday, and Vernier is excited to get back to his roots. He was hired from WSSP in Milwaukee to replace Nick Wright in 2012.
“(I’m) getting back to what I was doing in Milwaukee and really what I was first brought to Kansas City to do,” Vernier said. “I know it’s probably going to take a while, I’m probably going to get a lot of stick-to-baseball with my thoughts that maybe we should pump the brakes on Patrick Mahomes being the next Tom Brady, but I’ve had a chance to be around the Packers. I covered every one of the games for those five years in Milwaukee, and then of course five years covering Michigan football in Ann Arbor. So, baseball was my first love, but I would say football was my first obsession when I got in high school, so I’m excited to get back to that.
“With the four college teams in the area, there’s always something despite the fact that the NBA and NHL still aren’t here. I’m excited to talk about it all and really just get back into the having something to watch, not having that long downtime in the offseason.”
Hughley had been host of a nightly show from 6 to 10 on 610 AM. Henry Lake, who had been in the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. slot with Binkley, is no longer with KCSP.
Vernier had been at 610 for just a few months when he took over as Royals Insider before the 2013 season.
“To be honest, what really excites me, and the only reason I would leave that position with the Royals, is for the right co-host,” Vernier said. “I started doing radio in ‘01 and I’ve been around a few really talented guys, guys that I think, OK they’re better than me, and Ron is the first one I’ve had the chance to work with.
“That Royals gig is a pretty nice job. I liked the routine, I liked the spring training, but Ron’s talent is what drew me back to the everyday grind.”
Binkley is excited to be the new Royals Insider.
“Growing up in this Kansas City and covering the Royals is everything I could ask for,” he said.
