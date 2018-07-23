Here is the Statcast breakdown of Drew Butera’s inside-the-park homer for Royals

For one weekend at least, the fun returned to Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals swept the Minnesota Twins, capped by a 5-3 win on Sunday that was highlighted by the speed of catcher Drew Butera.
Thanks to an ill-timed dive by the Twins’ Jake Cave, Butera was able to round the bases for a three-run homer in the seventh inning that broke a 2-2 tie.
According to Baseball Savant, the ball off the bat had a 67 percent chance of being a hit, had a launch angle of 16 degrees, an exit velocity of 91.7 mph and traveled 316 feet before it hit the ground and skipped past Cave.
When Butera was heading back to the dugout, teammate Alex Gordon smacked Butera in the back of the head, knocking off his helmet.
If you missed it, here is Butera’s homer:
