ESPN announcer decries bachelorette parties at baseball games

The first hot take of the second half of the Major League Baseball season is about ... bachelorette parties.
It’s OK if you didn’t see that coming. No one did.
The Cardinals-Cubs game Thursday night at Wrigley Field kicked off the second half of the season, and it was on ESPN. At one point during the game, the cameras focused on a bachelorette party in the stands.
That didn’t make ESPN announcer Matt Vasgersian happy, and he said: “Is there anything more obnoxious than the bachelorette party at the ballpark, by the way? I mean, ‘Congratulations, by the way. Yeah, we’re all very happy for you.’”
Vasgersian colleague Jessica Mendoza interjected: “Why is that obnoxious?”
“It’s such a ‘look at me thing.’ You’re sitting behind like the bridal party,” he said. “Oh my God, I’m getting married...”
“I’d do a bachelorette party at a ballpark,” Mendoza replied. “That’s where I’d probably be. I’d take that over the alternative.”
Vasgersian said, “Which is what? Vegas.”
“Yes,” Mendoza replied.
Here is the exchange:
Not surprisingly, Vasgersian’s comments were not well received, but some people agreed with him.
Here is what people were saying:
