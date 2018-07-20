Mapping a path for the Royals to avoid a 100-loss season

If the Royals are to avoid a fifth 100-loss season in their history, they will have to finish with a 36-31 record over the second half of the season.
That’s a tall task for a team that has a 27-68 record, but I took a shot at mapping out a path for the Royals to get to 63 wins.
There is some good news. The Royals have 21 series remaining this season, and two-thirds are against teams with a record below .500. Thirteen of the those series are against AL Central teams, including 10 against the White Sox, Tigers and Twins, who all have a losing record.
The biggest key for the Royals losing just 99 games is simple. OK, that’s not been simple this season, but the Royals can get to the magic 63-win mark by playing much better at home. They finished the first half with an 11-35 record (.239) at Kauffman Stadium.
In my breakdown, the Royals would have a 21-14 record (.600) at The K in the second half (is that too big of a leap or merely things evening out? You decide).
Here is how the Royals can get to 63 victories:
July 20-22 vs. Twins: 2-1
The Royals have split the first six games of the series and have outscored Minnesota by a run (33-32)
July 23-25 vs. Tigers: 2-1
These teams have already played 10 times and the Royals have won six of those games
July 26-29 at Yankees: 1-3
A key to avoided 100 losses will be grabbing a win in New York
July 31-Aug. 2 at White Sox: 2-1
The White Sox have won 33 games this season and 21 percent have come against the Royals (seven total). Royals have to get some wins back
Aug. 3-5 at Twins: 2-1
Who knows what the Royals and Twins will look like after non-waiver trade deadline?
Aug. 6-8 vs. Cubs: 1-2
Sneaking one against the Cubs would be huge
Aug. 10-12 vs. Cardinals: 2-1
The Royals won the series in St. Louis earlier this year
Aug. 13-16 vs. Blue Jays: 3-1
Toronto is below .500 but this still won’t be easy
Aug. 17-19 at White Sox: 1-2
The Royals ended the first half by losing two of three in Chicago
Aug. 20-23 at Rays: 2-2
Another tall task as the Rays have a winning record at 49-47
Aug. 24-26 vs. Indians: 1-2
The Royals are 2-7 against Cleveland this season
Aug. 28-29 vs. Tigers: 1-1
Winning both games would better, but let’s go with a split
Aug. 31-Sept. 2 vs. Orioles: 3-0
A sweep likely would give Baltimore the edge for the No. 1 pick next season
Sept. 3-5 at Indians: 1-2
Cleveland won two of three in each of first two series at home against Royals this year
Sept. 7-9 at Twins: 2-1
Expanded rosters means anything can happen in September for teams out of the race
Sept. 10-12 vs. White Sox: 2-1
Specific prediction: Matt Davidson hits only one home run at Kauffman Stadium in the series
Sept. 13-16 vs. Twins: 2-2
A split at home seems reasonable here
Sept. 17-19 at Pirates: 1-2
Pittsburgh got hot before the All-Streak break, winning six straight. Who knows what they’ll look like in September
Sept. 20-23 at Tigers: 2-2
Splitting a four-game series on the road would be huge
Sept. 25-26 at Reds: 1-1
Cincinnati swept the two-game series at Kauffman Stadium. A split could be sufficient
Sept. 27-30 vs. Indians: 2-2
Going out on a limb and predicting the Indians are locked into a playoff seed and the Royals will have more to play for the final weekend of the season
