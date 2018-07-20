Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost signals for Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill to replace starting pitcher Brad Keller in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 7, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For Pete's Sake

Mapping a path for the Royals to avoid a 100-loss season

By Pete Grathoff

July 20, 2018 09:15 AM

If the Royals are to avoid a fifth 100-loss season in their history, they will have to finish with a 36-31 record over the second half of the season.

That’s a tall task for a team that has a 27-68 record, but I took a shot at mapping out a path for the Royals to get to 63 wins.

There is some good news. The Royals have 21 series remaining this season, and two-thirds are against teams with a record below .500. Thirteen of the those series are against AL Central teams, including 10 against the White Sox, Tigers and Twins, who all have a losing record.

The biggest key for the Royals losing just 99 games is simple. OK, that’s not been simple this season, but the Royals can get to the magic 63-win mark by playing much better at home. They finished the first half with an 11-35 record (.239) at Kauffman Stadium.

In my breakdown, the Royals would have a 21-14 record (.600) at The K in the second half (is that too big of a leap or merely things evening out? You decide).

Here is how the Royals can get to 63 victories:

July 20-22 vs. Twins: 2-1

The Royals have split the first six games of the series and have outscored Minnesota by a run (33-32)

July 23-25 vs. Tigers: 2-1

These teams have already played 10 times and the Royals have won six of those games

July 26-29 at Yankees: 1-3

A key to avoided 100 losses will be grabbing a win in New York

July 31-Aug. 2 at White Sox: 2-1

The White Sox have won 33 games this season and 21 percent have come against the Royals (seven total). Royals have to get some wins back

Aug. 3-5 at Twins: 2-1

Who knows what the Royals and Twins will look like after non-waiver trade deadline?

Aug. 6-8 vs. Cubs: 1-2

Sneaking one against the Cubs would be huge

Aug. 10-12 vs. Cardinals: 2-1

The Royals won the series in St. Louis earlier this year

Aug. 13-16 vs. Blue Jays: 3-1

Toronto is below .500 but this still won’t be easy

Aug. 17-19 at White Sox: 1-2

The Royals ended the first half by losing two of three in Chicago

Aug. 20-23 at Rays: 2-2

Another tall task as the Rays have a winning record at 49-47

Aug. 24-26 vs. Indians: 1-2

The Royals are 2-7 against Cleveland this season

Aug. 28-29 vs. Tigers: 1-1

Winning both games would better, but let’s go with a split

Aug. 31-Sept. 2 vs. Orioles: 3-0

A sweep likely would give Baltimore the edge for the No. 1 pick next season

Sept. 3-5 at Indians: 1-2

Cleveland won two of three in each of first two series at home against Royals this year

Sept. 7-9 at Twins: 2-1

Expanded rosters means anything can happen in September for teams out of the race

Sept. 10-12 vs. White Sox: 2-1

Specific prediction: Matt Davidson hits only one home run at Kauffman Stadium in the series

Sept. 13-16 vs. Twins: 2-2

A split at home seems reasonable here

Sept. 17-19 at Pirates: 1-2

Pittsburgh got hot before the All-Streak break, winning six straight. Who knows what they’ll look like in September

Sept. 20-23 at Tigers: 2-2

Splitting a four-game series on the road would be huge

Sept. 25-26 at Reds: 1-1

Cincinnati swept the two-game series at Kauffman Stadium. A split could be sufficient

Sept. 27-30 vs. Indians: 2-2

Going out on a limb and predicting the Indians are locked into a playoff seed and the Royals will have more to play for the final weekend of the season

