Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill has been getting passing tips from Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made an instant impact in the NFL.
In his first two seasons, Hill has 20 touchdowns in 31 games (13 receiving, three rushing, three on punt returns and one on a kick return). He also had 1,000-yard receiving season a year ago.
The only blemish on his playing resume at this point is that interception that Hill threw in a 29-19 win over the Broncos in a Monday night game at Arrowhead Stadium last October.
It’s the only pass that Hill has attempted in the NFL, so his quarterback rating is 0.0.
Here is the play:
Hill talked about that play in a video on his new YouTube channel. The second video was released Thursday night, and he answered fan questions.
One Chiefs supporter asked Hill how he plans to improve his 0.0 quarterback rating.
“Well, I just need to go in there and tell coach (Andy) Reid so I can get another arm play,” Hill said.
Hill added that Chiefs quarterback/fellow Fortnite enthusiast Patrick Mahomes has been giving him tips.
“I’ve been practicing this whole off-season with Pat trying to get my arm right. He’s been trying to teach me how to grab the ball and throw it farther,” Hill said.
“And what people really don’t know is I’m right-handed So they called a left-handed play and I’m right-handed, so that’s really not my fault.”
Here is the Q&A, and Hill talks about his Madden rating, what cornerback he would like to face, why he likes Popeyes and how much he loves Kansas City (the talk about passing begins at 1:18):
