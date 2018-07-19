For Pete's Sake

July 19, 2018

Parkville home that has a mini Allen Fieldhouse court is being sold

A little piece of Allen Fieldhouse history can be yours ... along with the house where it resides.

A home in Parkville that has a miniature Allen Fieldhouse in the basement has been put on the market. According to the Koehler Bortnick team, the house previously sold for $2.39 million. Bidding on the house begins July 27 and ends on July 31. It will be sold without reserve.

The Star previously wrote about the court, which is 40 feet by 50 feet and has free-throw lines that are regulation size. At center court is the iconic Jayhawk logo.

The baskets are 10 feet high but can be lowered for kids. The owner of the house, who didn’t want to be identified, bought the scoreboard when it came up for auction while the house was being built.

“If it came up when the house was finished, we never would have been able to get it in. We had to put it in before the roof was on or it never would have fit through the door,” he told The Star in November.

“We paid about $5,000. It wasn’t anything overly crazy, because what were people going to do with it? It was more expensive to haul it, hang it and wire it than it was to buy it.”

For more information on viewing the home, click or tap here. You can see more of the court in the video above.

