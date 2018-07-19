This is why Tiger Woods is wearing KT Tape on his neck at British Open

Have you ever slept wrong and awoken with a stiff neck?
Sure, it happens to many of us.
But have you ever slept wrong and awoken with a stiff neck on the first day of the British Open?
That’s apparently what happened to Tiger Woods, and it explains why he was wearing KT tape on his neck Thursday at Carnoustie, Scotland.
If KT Tape sounds familiar, it’s because that’s what New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had on his injured hand during the AFC Championship Game in January.
Steve DeMegio of USA Today tweeted: “@TigerWoods woke up with stiff neck, put on KT tape and quickly felt better. No big deal, nothing major.”
According to KT Tape’s website, the tape is used to relieve pain, provide support where needed and will stay in place through “multiple demanding workouts for up to seven days (and) in the harshest conditions including daily showers, humidity, cold, even in the pool.”
ESPN’s Darren Rovell said that Woods’ use of the tape has already helped the KT Tape’s sales.
Rovell tweeted: “Chief marketing officer of @KTTape Russ Schleiden says company has already seen a sales boost on Amazon today and from web traffic to its site from Tiger wearing its product on his neck. ‘We often see the biggest sales bumps when athletes use us out of the blue.’ ”
