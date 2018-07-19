Cleveland Browns’ version of ‘The Office’ may upset Steelers fans

The Cleveland Browns open camp next week, and the team made a fun little tribute to “The Office” to get fans ready.
It’s a nod to the show’s opening sequence and features 11 players doing office work, sometimes with a football theme.
It was filmed at the Browns’ training and administrative Complex, which is on the campus of Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio.
The best moment: Browns defensive end Myles Garrett as Dwight Schrute shredding a photo of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. This might not make Pittsburgh fans happy, but fans of the NFL’s other 31 teams will get a laugh.
There is a nod to Jim putting things in Jell-o, the World’s Best Boss coffee mug (held by Tyrod Taylor) and the figurine on Michael’s desk.
The players in the video are Austin Corbett, Jarvis Landry, Britton Colquitt, Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey, Emmanual Ogbah, David Njoku, Joe Schobert, Duke Johnson, Taylor and Garrett.
Here is the video:
Comments