For Pete's Sake

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers starred in satire of ‘I, Tonya’ at ESPYs

By Pete Grathoff

July 19, 2018 09:54 AM

Now that her racing career has ended, Danica Patrick might try her hand at acting.

On Thursday, Patrick was the host of the ESPYs, and she was the star of a parody of the movie, “I, Tonya.”

It is called “Me, Danica,” and it features Patrick as herself and as her overbearing mother (Allison Janney won an Oscar for the role of Tonya Harding’s mother in “I, Tonya”).

Patrick’s boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, makes an appearance in this film, too. Rodgers, the Packers star quarterback, shows his comedy chops too.

Can’t say how the ESPYs went, but this was fun:

