Brent Musburger reportedly will call Raiders games and some fans are not happy

Brent Musburger is reportedly heading back to the booth to call games for the Oakland Raiders this fall.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the 79-year-old Musburger has agreed to a three-year deal to be the radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders.
Musburger would replace Greg Papa, who has been the radio voice of the Raiders since 1993.
Last year, Musburger retired from TV broadcasting after a 37-year career with CBS, ABC and ESPN. The Review-Journal said Musburger helped start the Vegas Stats and Information Network after stepping away from broadcasting.
Oakland fans apparently really like Papa’s touchdown call and are not thrilled about the change in announcers.
Greg Radnich of television station KRON-4 tweeted: “#Raiders...replacing Greg Papa with Brent Musburger is a big mistake. Papa’s voice is Raider Football. Must have been something personal.”
Sal Castaneda of KTVU in the Bay Area tweeted: “Sounds like Brent Musburger is going to be the Raiders radio play-by-play voice. Nothing against Musburger but how do you replace Greg Papa?”
Guy Haberman of the Pac-12 Network tweeted: “Wow. Listening to Greg Papa call football on radio is a teach tape. His detail is remarkable. Without question one the best to do it technically. And that’s before we even get to emotion and style.”
Here is a sample of what Raiders fans are saying:
