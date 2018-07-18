Salvador Perez's young son was right at home on the All-Star Game red carpet

There is a lot more to the All-Star Game than just the game itself.
The Home Run Derby is held the day before, there is a parade and players walk the red carpet, too.
On Tuesday, Royals catcher Salvador Perez took his mother, wife, and 20-month-old son, Johan, to the off-field festivities. Not surprisingly, Johan was a hit.
On the red carpet, Perez and his Johan were met by former Yankees/Indians/A’s outfielder Nick Swisher, who is now with Fox Sports.
Johan gave a high-five to Swisher (and it was cute):
Perez shared a series of photos from Tuesday in this Instagram post and Johan seemed to enjoy himself at Nationals Park:
A couple of Royals fans took a photo with Salvador and Johan:
