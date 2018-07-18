Salvador Perez's son is all smiles after Royals' 11-6 comeback win over Twins

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks about the team's 11-6 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017, with his son, Johan Salvador Perez.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks about the team's 11-6 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017, with his son, Johan Salvador Perez.
By
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Salvador Perez's young son was right at home on the All-Star Game red carpet

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 18, 2018 10:02 AM

There is a lot more to the All-Star Game than just the game itself.

The Home Run Derby is held the day before, there is a parade and players walk the red carpet, too.

On Tuesday, Royals catcher Salvador Perez took his mother, wife, and 20-month-old son, Johan, to the off-field festivities. Not surprisingly, Johan was a hit.

On the red carpet, Perez and his Johan were met by former Yankees/Indians/A’s outfielder Nick Swisher, who is now with Fox Sports.

Johan gave a high-five to Swisher (and it was cute):

Perez shared a series of photos from Tuesday in this Instagram post and Johan seemed to enjoy himself at Nationals Park:

ASG2018 gracias mi DIOS

A post shared by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on

A couple of Royals fans took a photo with Salvador and Johan:

  Comments  