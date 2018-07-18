Brewers' Lorenzo Cain on Josh Hader's old offensive tweets: 'You've got to forgive.'

Brewers pitcher Josh Hader probably thought his performance in the All-Star Game would be a talking point after the American League’s 8-6 win in 10 innings.
It wasn’t, even though Hader allowed three runs on four hits while recording just one out.
That’s because a series of homophobic and racist tweets were found on Hader’s Twitter feed from 2011-12 and came to light during the game. You can see them here, but be warned that there is offensive language.
“It’s something that happened when I was 17 years old,” Hader told reporters after the game. “As a child, I was immature and I was insensitive, but that were inexcusable. But that doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today.”
Hader, who said he was “deeply sorry,” was asked by reporters if the tweets reflected his beliefs today.
“No, not at all,” said Hader, who added that he never deleted that tweets. “Obviously when you’re a kid you just tweet what’s on your mind, and that’s what’s on (Twitter).”.
Hader said he plans to talk with his teammates.
“It’s something they shouldn’t be involved in,” Hader said. “Being 17 years old, you know you make stupid decisions and mistakes.”
Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain was asked about the tweets.
“We all said some crazy stuff when we’re young,” Cain told reporters after the game. “That’s one reason why I don’t have social media is because of things like this. You always get in trouble for things you said when you’re younger. We’ll move on from it. The situation is what it is. I know Hader, he’s a great guy. I know he’s a great teammate. I’m fine. Everybody will be OK.”
Cain was asked if he was surprised to hear about the tweets.
“I was surprised,” Cain said. “Anytime somebody does something like that, you’re surprised. At the end of the day, you’ve got to give people a second chance ... you’ve got to forgive people. Like I said, we’ll move on from it. For me, it’s over and done with. He said it. It got out there. I’m moving on from it.”
