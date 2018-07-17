Phil Mickelson hits famous flop shot over a very brave man at British Open

You may have heard of a Trust Fall, in which a person falls backward into the arms of their friend/spouse/family member.
Golf legend Phil Mickelson did a different version of that Tuesday ahead of the British Open.
With Gary Evans of the European Tour standing no more than 3 feet in front of Mickelson, it was time for Lefty to hit a shot.
Mickelson’s flop shot worked to perfection and Evans flinched just a bit when the club hit the ball. But the ball went right of Evans.
It was an amazing shot:
Not sure I could have stood in Evans’ spot for that. “I was feeling a little nervous standing in front of Phil if I’m being honest!” Evans tweeted.
Mickelson talked about how he hits that flop shot in this YouTube video:
