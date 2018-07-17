Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd: ‘There’s a couple of things I don’t like’ about Chiefs

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd is the latest to join what seems to be a growing chorus of people who believe the Chargers will win the AFC West this fall.
During his show “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday, the host broke down the AFC West race, and he picked the Chiefs to finish second in the division this fall.
And Cowherd has a number of reasons to doubt the Chiefs this season.
This is what he said: “Great head coach and tremendous skill people. I think tight end Travis Kelce is the next Gronk (Rob Gronkowski). But there’s a couple of things I don’t like. I have no idea what they are at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has a great arm; so did Jay Cutler. I’ve got to watch him play. I’ve seen nothing. Offensive line, meh. Cornerback? They lost Marcus Peters to the Rams. They lost Tamba Hali. Those are really good football players. They also had a great turnover ratio last year, and as Vegas will tell you, that doesn’t last. You can’t depend on that. Some years, you have a great turnover ratio. Some years you don’t. They were bottom 10 in sacks in a division where Denver and the Chargers both have an amazing pass rush. They don’t. They lost their offensive coordinator to the Chicago Bears. Their schedule early is brutal. Opposite of the Chargers. At the Chargers, at the Steelers, at Denver, Jags, at New England. I have them in second place.”
Cowherd sees the Chargers winning the division at 11-5 and the Chiefs finishing 9-7.
Here is the segment, beginning with what Cowherd had to say about the Chiefs (and he had some harsh comments for the Raiders):
