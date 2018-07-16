A big dust devil blew through a baseball complex Sunday in Oak Grove

Let’s see if these weather conditions sound familiar: hot, clear skies and little wind.
Sounds like an apt description of this Kansas City summer, right? According to Scientific American, that’s also the recipe for a dust devil.
On Sunday, there was a dust devil at a baseball complex in Oak Grove, Mo., and Heather Bunting shared the video above of the event.
Here is more from Scientific American about dust devils:
When you get a contrast in heating ... it can overcome the larger weather influences and create a mini weather pattern. The hotter part of the ground heats up the air above it. This air is hotter than the air around and above it and so rises, punching through the cooler air above and creating a vertical column of warm, rising air. Around this cool air that has been knocked out of the way circulates vertically. If a gust comes along, it can blow this arrangement on its side, forming a dust devil.
Dust devils range in width from about 10 feet to 100 feet, according to the American Meteorological Society, with an average height of about 650 feet.
