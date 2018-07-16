With his team trailing 19-0, this soccer goalie simply quit trying

You didn’t need one of those win probability charts to know that late in the second half of Everton’s preseason match Saturday, there was a 100 percent chance of victory.
Everton, which is in the Premier League, played against ATV Irdning, which Goal.com said is in the seventh tier of Austrian soccer. As one might expect, Everton won in blowout fashion. Four players had a hat trick in a 22-0 victory.
That’s not a typo.
Twitter user Zack Goldman noted that Irdning is “from a town of 2700 people, have no Wikipedia page.”
As if this wasn’t farcical enough, Everton actually traveled to Austria for the game.
Things were so bad that Irdning’s goalie simply quit trying late in the game when the score was 19-0. Take a look:
Comments