Danny Duffy is asking for Royals fans’ help in picking his new walkout song

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy will be making his team’s first start in the second half of the season, and he’s already thinking about Friday’s outing.
Before boarding a plane for a few days of rest during the All-Star break, Duffy tweeted a message to Royals fans, saying he planned to change his walkout song at Kauffman Stadium.
Duffy wrote: “Gonna leave something up to you guys while im in the sky.2nd half walkout song needs to be tight and get the people goin. Im down to my final 4. Its gonna come down to a vote, you guys. Artists are abbreviated but the real ones get it. Vote early vote often. Need ya.”
The options:
“Where The Party At” by Jagged Edge
“Still Not A Player” (feat. Joe) by Big Punisher
“Just A Friend 2002” by Mario
“A Song For Mama” by Boyz II Men
Duffy has this poll with his tweet:
As of Monday morning, “Where The Party At” had a huge lead.
Comments