Charlotte Hornets second-round draft pick Devonté Graham had an MRI Wednesday that revealed a condylar lesion in his right knee. He will miss the remained of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.
Charlotte Hornets second-round draft pick Devonté Graham had an MRI Wednesday that revealed a condylar lesion in his right knee. He will miss the remained of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.
Charlotte Hornets second-round draft pick Devonté Graham had an MRI Wednesday that revealed a condylar lesion in his right knee. He will miss the remained of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

NBA’s website shows wrong college for former KU star Devonte’ Graham

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 16, 2018 08:46 AM

Villanova? Why’d it have to be Villanova?

The Wildcats beat Kansas in this year’s Final Four en route to the national championship. That ended the career of Jayhawks star Devonté Graham, who had a sensational senior season.

Graham was the Big 12 player of the year and an All-American.

The Atlanta Hawks drafted Graham in the second round (34th overall pick) and traded him to the Charlotte Hornets.

But a quick search of the NBA.com website turned up something odd: Graham was listed as having played college ball at Villanova instead of KU.

This is a screenshot I took Monday morning (here’s guessing it gets fixed soon):

undefined

  Comments  