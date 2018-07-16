NBA’s website shows wrong college for former KU star Devonte’ Graham

Villanova? Why’d it have to be Villanova?
The Wildcats beat Kansas in this year’s Final Four en route to the national championship. That ended the career of Jayhawks star Devonté Graham, who had a sensational senior season.
Graham was the Big 12 player of the year and an All-American.
The Atlanta Hawks drafted Graham in the second round (34th overall pick) and traded him to the Charlotte Hornets.
But a quick search of the NBA.com website turned up something odd: Graham was listed as having played college ball at Villanova instead of KU.
This is a screenshot I took Monday morning (here’s guessing it gets fixed soon):
