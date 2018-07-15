Here are all the goals from France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup final

Boy, that was fun.
France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in Sunday’s final. It was the second-most goals scored in a World Cup title game, topped only by the seven scored in Brazil’s 5-2 win over Sweden in 1958.
Six different players found the back of the net and they came in a variety of ways.
Here are all six goals that were scored Sunday.
Unfortunately for Croatia, Mario Mandzukic scored an own goal in the 18th minute.
Croatia equalized with a stunning shot by Ivan Perisic in the 28th minute:
France caught a break when there was this handball and after a video review, got a penalty kick that was converted by Antoine Griezmann in the 38th minute. Here is the review and the penalty:
Paul Pogba made the most of his second chance with this strike in the 59th minute that gave France a 3-1 lead:
France’s Kylian Mbappé, who is just 19, scored this beauty in the 65th minute:
The final goal was the most comical. French goalie Hugo Lloris was a little too casual with the ball and it led to a Mandzukic score:
