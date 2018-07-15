France’s Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
For Pete's Sake

Here are all the goals from France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup final

By Pete Grathoff

July 15, 2018 12:07 PM

Boy, that was fun.

France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in Sunday’s final. It was the second-most goals scored in a World Cup title game, topped only by the seven scored in Brazil’s 5-2 win over Sweden in 1958.

Six different players found the back of the net and they came in a variety of ways.

Here are all six goals that were scored Sunday.

Unfortunately for Croatia, Mario Mandzukic scored an own goal in the 18th minute.

Croatia equalized with a stunning shot by Ivan Perisic in the 28th minute:

France caught a break when there was this handball and after a video review, got a penalty kick that was converted by Antoine Griezmann in the 38th minute. Here is the review and the penalty:

Paul Pogba made the most of his second chance with this strike in the 59th minute that gave France a 3-1 lead:

France’s Kylian Mbappé, who is just 19, scored this beauty in the 65th minute:

The final goal was the most comical. French goalie Hugo Lloris was a little too casual with the ball and it led to a Mandzukic score:

