Graphic artist reimagines MLB logos with a ‘Game of Thrones’ look

It’s clear that graphic designer Mark Avery Kenny is a sports fan.
Through the years, Kenny has made a multitude of mashup sports logos, from Star Wars/MLB creations to NFL/Disney designs to a “Family Guy”/NFL look to NBA logos based on classic video games.
Now he’s designed Major League Baseball logos with a “Game of Thrones” spin.
There is one for all 30 teams, and I’ll cut to the chase. The Royals’ logo is based on Joffrey Baratheon, whose bloodlines aren’t, um, the purest.
Here is the Royals’ logo and a few others. You can see all of them at Kenny’s Instagram page.
