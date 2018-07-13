Watch Mookie Betts’ entire 13-pitch grand slam at-bat for Boston in one minute

Among qualified pitchers, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber is leading the majors with an average of 14.54 pitches per inning.
It’s worth noting that statistic in the wake of Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts’ epic 13-pitch plate appearance against Toronto’s J.A. Happ on Thursday night in Boston.
Betts was fortunate that a pop up on the fourth pitch was not caught in foul ground by Toronto’s Justin Smoak, although it would have been a really nice grab.
But that’s how close Happ was to escaping a bases-loaded jam and keeping the Blue Jays’ 2-1 lead intact. Instead, Betts saw nine more pitches and blasted a grand slam over the Green Monster on pitch No. 13.
MLB.com condensed Betts’ plate appearance into this 1 minute, 36 second video, and you can see all 13 pitches and the homer in about one minute.
Spoiler alert: there were a lot of foul balls.
