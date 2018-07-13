Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts reacts in front of Toronto Blue Jays’ Russell Martin, left, after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts reacts in front of Toronto Blue Jays’ Russell Martin, left, after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer AP
Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts reacts in front of Toronto Blue Jays’ Russell Martin, left, after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer AP
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Watch Mookie Betts’ entire 13-pitch grand slam at-bat for Boston in one minute

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 13, 2018 08:19 AM

Among qualified pitchers, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber is leading the majors with an average of 14.54 pitches per inning.

It’s worth noting that statistic in the wake of Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts’ epic 13-pitch plate appearance against Toronto’s J.A. Happ on Thursday night in Boston.

Betts was fortunate that a pop up on the fourth pitch was not caught in foul ground by Toronto’s Justin Smoak, although it would have been a really nice grab.

But that’s how close Happ was to escaping a bases-loaded jam and keeping the Blue Jays’ 2-1 lead intact. Instead, Betts saw nine more pitches and blasted a grand slam over the Green Monster on pitch No. 13.

MLB.com condensed Betts’ plate appearance into this 1 minute, 36 second video, and you can see all 13 pitches and the homer in about one minute.

Spoiler alert: there were a lot of foul balls.

  Comments  