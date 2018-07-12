Artist designs cool Wakanda soccer uniforms for the World Cup

Despite a strong showing from Nigeria, Morocco and Senegal, no team from Africa advanced to the knockout stages of this year’s World Cup in Russia.
But there is one area where Nigeria outclassed the world: sales of its jerseys.
CNBC reported that a record 3 million people attempted to pre-order the Nigerian jerseys from Nike.
If soccer jerseys are your thing, then you may like what artist Mark Yesilevskiy created: uniforms for the fictional country of Wakanda. That’s the home nation of the Black Panther, who was last seen* in movie “Avengers: Infinity War.”
*Well, until the end, right?
Here is what Yesilevskiy designed for the Wakanda’s primary kit:
Last month, Yesilevskiy created a secondary kit. He wrote on his website that it was “based on the Dora Milaje, the elite team of women who serve as Wakanda’s special forces in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).”
With the access to Vibranium, you’d have to think that Wakanda would be soccer powerhouse. It would certainly have some of the best uniforms.
You can see more of Yesilevskiy’s work here.
Comments