FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. STX Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 11, 2018, that Boseman will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer in “17 Bridges.” The film will be Boseman’s first non-Marvel movie following the $1.3 billion box-office success of “Black Panther.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. STX Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 11, 2018, that Boseman will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer in “17 Bridges.” The film will be Boseman’s first non-Marvel movie following the $1.3 billion box-office success of “Black Panther.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. STX Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 11, 2018, that Boseman will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer in “17 Bridges.” The film will be Boseman’s first non-Marvel movie following the $1.3 billion box-office success of “Black Panther.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Artist designs cool Wakanda soccer uniforms for the World Cup

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 12, 2018 02:58 PM

Despite a strong showing from Nigeria, Morocco and Senegal, no team from Africa advanced to the knockout stages of this year’s World Cup in Russia.

But there is one area where Nigeria outclassed the world: sales of its jerseys.

CNBC reported that a record 3 million people attempted to pre-order the Nigerian jerseys from Nike.

If soccer jerseys are your thing, then you may like what artist Mark Yesilevskiy created: uniforms for the fictional country of Wakanda. That’s the home nation of the Black Panther, who was last seen* in movie “Avengers: Infinity War.”

*Well, until the end, right?

Here is what Yesilevskiy designed for the Wakanda’s primary kit:

Last month, Yesilevskiy created a secondary kit. He wrote on his website that it was “based on the Dora Milaje, the elite team of women who serve as Wakanda’s special forces in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).”

With the access to Vibranium, you’d have to think that Wakanda would be soccer powerhouse. It would certainly have some of the best uniforms.

You can see more of Yesilevskiy’s work here.

  Comments  