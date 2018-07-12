Artist designs cool Wakanda soccer uniforms for the World Cup

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. STX Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 11, 2018, that Boseman will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer in “17 Bridges.” The film will be Boseman’s first non-Marvel movie following the $1.3 billion box-office success of “Black Panther.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP