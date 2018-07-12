Rockies pitcher hits home run off Arizona position player who was pitching

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks temporarily entered a bizarro world during their game Wednesday.
With the Rockies leading 14-1 in the fourth inning, Arizona second baseman Daniel Descalso came on to pitch.* Descalso went 2 2/3 innings, which was the longest outing by a Diamondbacks pitcher on the night.
*Yeah, that seems early in a game
Descalso allowed three runs on four hits, including two home runs and did better than three pitchers before him. One of those home runs was hit by Rockies starter German Marquez, and well, nothing about this paragraph makes sense.
Marquez's home run was a no-doubter, too.
"I'd be lying to you if I didn't say sometimes, 'I've gotta go yard at some point,' and I'm glad that it happened tonight," Marquez told MLB.com.
According to MLB.com, Descalso's appearance on the bump was the earliest for a position player since the Brewers' Sal Bando did it Aug. 29, 1979, in an 18-8 loss to the Royals.
