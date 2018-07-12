Arizona Diamondbacks infielder-turned-relief-pitcher Daniel Descalso calls for a new ball after giving up a three-run home run to Colorado Rockies’ Carlos Gonzalez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder-turned-relief-pitcher Daniel Descalso calls for a new ball after giving up a three-run home run to Colorado Rockies’ Carlos Gonzalez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder-turned-relief-pitcher Daniel Descalso calls for a new ball after giving up a three-run home run to Colorado Rockies’ Carlos Gonzalez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Rockies pitcher hits home run off Arizona position player who was pitching

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 12, 2018 08:36 AM

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks temporarily entered a bizarro world during their game Wednesday.

With the Rockies leading 14-1 in the fourth inning, Arizona second baseman Daniel Descalso came on to pitch.* Descalso went 2 2/3 innings, which was the longest outing by a Diamondbacks pitcher on the night.

*Yeah, that seems early in a game

Descalso allowed three runs on four hits, including two home runs and did better than three pitchers before him. One of those home runs was hit by Rockies starter German Marquez, and well, nothing about this paragraph makes sense.

Marquez's home run was a no-doubter, too.

"I'd be lying to you if I didn't say sometimes, 'I've gotta go yard at some point,' and I'm glad that it happened tonight," Marquez told MLB.com.

According to MLB.com, Descalso's appearance on the bump was the earliest for a position player since the Brewers' Sal Bando did it Aug. 29, 1979, in an 18-8 loss to the Royals.

  Comments  