Boy bursts into tears after learning he can go to Travis Kelce’s football camp

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be hosting a football camp on Saturday in Olathe that is open for boys who are in second to eighth grade.
According to the camp's website, the kids "will learn and enhance athletic skills and receive coaching and mentoring from Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and friends."
For one boy in Minnesota, the chance to meet Kelce apparently was a dream come true.
A Twitter user named Jen posted this video of her son getting the news that he and a brother would be taking part in Kelce's football camp.
When he realized that he'd be attending Kelce's camp, the boy immediate began to cry. Ditto for the brother.
It was a touching moment:
This was Kelce's response on Twitter: "It’s gonna be an exciting day fellas!!! Can’t wait to meet you boys!! Let’s go get some work and have some fun!!"
