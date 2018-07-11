Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon, right, is congratulated by Rosell Herrera after Gordon scored on a single by Adalberto Mondesi off Minnesota Twins pitcher Matt Magill in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Alex Gordon blowing a bubble on the run was almost as impressive as the ensuing throw

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 11, 2018 08:57 AM

Perhaps Logan Morrison was distracted by the bubble.

That's one possible explanation for why Morrison would have tried taking an extra base against Royals left fielder Alex Gordon during Tuesday night's game.

Morrison just missed a home run off Ian Kennedy in the bottom of the second inning. Gordon thought he might have a chance to catch the ball but it ricocheted off the wall and past him.

Gordon chased after the ball as Morrison rounded the bases. While sprinting, Gordon casually blew a bubble. Then he picked up the ball and threw to third in time to get Morrison.

It was the 90th outfield assist of Gordon's career. How many bubbles has he blown in that time? Well, that's impossible to say, but last year I recounted the times he's blown a bubble while doing something awesome.

Here is the play from Tuesday's game:

