‘How do you lose a game on that?’ The Astros had one of weirdest walk-off wins ever

If this had been a movie, you'd roll your eyes and say "that'd never happen."
A day later, the Oakland A's probably can't believe they lost in such unusual fashion. On Tuesday night, Oakland scored four runs in the ninth inning and sent their game at Houston to extra innings. The A's scored in the 11th and seemed poised for a sweet victory.
However, the Astros tied the game in their half of the inning and had runners on first and second with one out. Alex Bregman faced Blake Treinen and topped a ball that traveled perhaps 5 feet in front of the plate. The ball appeared to roll foul and then back fair.
A's catcher Jonathan Lucroy grabbed the ball and tried to tag Bregman, who backed up. Lucroy bobbled and then dropped the ball. Bregman took off for first, but Lucroy calmly picked up the ball and ... threw it past first base, allowing the winning run to score.
"What I saw," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, "was a mess at home plate."
Here is the play:
As the Astros announcer noted: "How do you lose a game on that?"
