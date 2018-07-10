France's Kylian Mbappe, left, is embraced by France head coach Didier Deschamps as he leaves the pitch during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018.
This pass by France's Kylian Mbappe wowed fans around the world

By Pete Grathoff

July 10, 2018 02:57 PM

It's likely be remembered as the Mbappe pass from this day forward.

During Tuesday's World Cup semifinal match between France and Belgium, French star Kylian Mbappe gathered a ball with his right foot. His back to the net, Mbappe quickly shifted the ball to his left foot and made a back pass to Olivier Giroud, who was unable to score.

That description in no way adequately describes the pass, because it wowed people around the world.

That included Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Australian star Tim Cahill and many others.

Here is the pass (by the way, France won 1-0):

And this was a sample of the reaction:

