Here is the called third strike on Royals' Lucas Duda, manager Ned Yost's ejection

Managers who argue ball and strike calls with an umpire face an ejection, but that's not why Royals manager Ned Yost was tossed from Kansas City's 3-1 loss to the Twins on Monday.
Yost wasn't happy with Little's reaction after he called first baseman Lucas Duda out on strikes. If you were watching the game, you probably heard some of the, um, adult language Yost used after being ejected.
You can read what Yost had to say after the game about Little here (spoiler alert: it wasn't complimentary).
As for the actual call, it seems Little got it wrong. The website closecalls.com tracks and analyzes ejections and replays, and it determined that Little got the call wrong on Duda.
That's of little consolation to the Royals now, of course.
Here is the called third strike, Yost's reaction and ejection:
Comments