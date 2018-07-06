Uruguay goalie's blunder gifts a goal to France at World Cup

France's Antoine Griezmann didn't do much celebrating after his goal Friday against Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
You can't blame him. His goal was the result of a ghastly mistake by Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.
Griezmann's shot from about 25 yards away knuckled away from Muslera at the last moment and the ball went off his hands and into the goal in the 61st minute. That gave France a 2-0 lead.
It was a tough shot, but it's one you'd expect a goalkeeper to make at the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Here is the play, and yeah, it was a howler:
Unfortunately for Muslera, the highlight is going to be shown again and again during the tournament.
